(KMAland) -- Former legendary Treynor head basketball coach Jerry Christensen has passed away.
Christensen became the fourth Iowa boys basketball coach to reach the 600-win plateau in 2006 and finished with 618 victories in a legendary career that lasted 52 years.
Christensen began his coaching career in Ravenwood, Missouri before moving to Iowa and spending time at Carroll before embarking on a highly successful run at Treynor. In Treynor, Christensen took seven different teams to the state tournament and racked up 508 wins. He also led one team to state in Carroll.
The Iowa Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in 2007, Christensen was also named the 1A State Coach of the Year in 2006. Christensen was 79.