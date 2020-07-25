(Cedar Falls) -- Former Lenox standout Spencer Brown has been named a First-Team Preseason All-American by Phil Steele.
Brown and teammates Elerson G. Smith and Bryce Flater were also named to the team. Smith was also recognized as the FCS National Preseason Defensive Payer of the Year.
Isaiah Weston and Jared Brinkman were picked to the second team while Xavior Williams was named to the fourth team by Steele.
Several others were named to the All-MVFC preseason team by Steele. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.