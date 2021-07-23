(Logan) -- A former Logan-Magnolia star is now in charge of athletics at the school.
Levi Ettleman — a 2011 graduate of Lo-Ma — is the new athletic director at his alma mater. On Friday’s Upon Further Review, he talked about his new gig.
“Logan has always been a special place to me,” Ettleman said. “There are a lot of people here that I’ve had good relationships with and have done a lot for me through my life. To be able to come back and be a part of this community, I’m really looking forward to it.”
After graduating from Lo-Ma, Ettleman went on to a successful athletic career at Northwestern College in Orange City. Over the past three seasons, he’s been a teacher and coach at Underwood. However, when this job came open, he couldn’t pass it up.
“Kind of a crazy spring for me,” Ettleman said. “I had several schools call me and ask me to interview for jobs. As a P.E. teacher, that doesn’t usually happen. I had some opportunities. I really wasn’t looking. I enjoyed my job in Underwood, and I was told this was something that might happen. I was really excited about this opportunity. I thought it would take a lot longer to get back here, but I’m sure happy it did.”
With Ettleman back in the school district, it allows him to work alongside many of the coaches that helped foster his athleticism while playing for the Panthers. That includes head football coach Matt Straight.
“I coached with Matt last year and a couple years ago before I got my job in Underwood,” Ettleman said. “He’s always been a man I look up to. He’s always been a huge role model in my life, and I really can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for me. I bounce questions off him all the time, and I’m really grateful for him.”
Listen to much more with Ettleman from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.