(Columbia) -- Former Miami and LSU assistant Blake Baker has been named the safeties coach at Missouri.
In a release, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said, ""I'm pleased to welcome Coach Baker and his family to our program. Blake brings immense experience coaching defense. He's a valuable addition to our program."
Baker was the defensive coordinator at Miami in 2018 and 2020, and spent the 2021 season at LSU as the linebackers coach.
He has also coached collegiately at Texas, Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech.
