Marcus Clarke
Photo: Miami

(Columbia) -- Former Miami defensive back Marcus Clarke has committed to Missouri. 

Clarke played two seasons at Miami. 

He made four starts in 2021 with 24 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. 

