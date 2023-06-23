D'Moi Hodge
Photo: Missouri Athletics

(Columbia) -- Former Missouri standout D’Moi Hodge has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hodge averaged 14.7 points per game this past season for the Tigers.

View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.