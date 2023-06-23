(Columbia) -- Former Missouri standout D’Moi Hodge has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Hodge averaged 14.7 points per game this past season for the Tigers.
View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
