(KMAland) -- Former Missouri Valley star and South Dakota State head coach Krista Wood has been named the Summit League Coach of the Year.
Wood led the Jackrabbits to their first Summit League regular season championship after a 21-1 league record. The award is the second in Wood’s career, who also won the award in 2018.
In addition, Omaha’s Jamie White and Kansas City’s Kloe Hilbrenner, Lia Lombardini and Ally Vonfeldt were picked to the All-Summit League First Team. Omaha’s Kamryn Meyer, Emily Klosterman and Izzy Eltze and KC’s Alexis D’Ambrosio and Mia Hoveland were named to the second team.
View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.