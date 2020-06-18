Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.