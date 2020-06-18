(Dubuque) -- A former Missouri Valley standout athlete is now leading young women at Emmaus Bible College in Dubuque.
Heather Cunard, who went from Missouri Valley to MidAmerica Nazarene, is now the women’s basketball coach at Emmaus. However, that wasn’t always her plan.
“I wasn’t looking for a coaching job at all,” Cunard told KMA Sports. “I didn’t have coaching on my radar at all. I love the sport, but when I was done playing I wasn’t really interested. I went on with my life and didn’t think of it.”
Cunard says she moved around to different teaching jobs for a number of years, and then made what she calls a “spontaneous decision” to go back to school.
“I was teaching high school at the time,” she said. “I just decided to do something different, and at the end of the summer, I just really made a last decision to go back to school. I didn’t have time to look at schools or research, but I ended up at Emmaus because my brother was at the school here at the time.”
Cunard’s younger brother Cody played basketball for both Heartland Christian and Emmaus, and that led her to where she is now.
“I had never heard of Emmaus,” she added. “There’s no other reason I would have ended up here, but since he was here it was good enough for me. I spent a year taking classes and had a really good experience, but I still had no intention of coaching. But that was a foot in the door.”
Cunard says the job eventually fell into her lap when the previous head coach resigned the position. From there, she helped lead Emmaus to an 18-10 season that ended in the NCCAA National Tournament.
“We had a great year,” Cunard said. “The team progressed all season long. I don’t think there was any time we stayed at the same level. We had some struggles, but throughout the season the team continued to learn to play together.”
One of the leading players for Emmaus is another former KMAlander in Atlantic alum Tiffany Williams, who ended a highly-decorated career this past season with an All-American nod.
While coaching was not always in her original plans, Cunard says it’s something she can see herself continuing to do for a while.
“I definitely thoroughly enjoyed coaching the team this year,” she said. “I’m planning to continue, and I really enjoyed the opportunity to get to know the girls and invest in their lives. That’s something that snuck up on me. I didn’t think I wouldn’t enjoy it, but I didn’t know how much I could enjoy it.”
Listen to the complete interview with Cunard in the link provided below.