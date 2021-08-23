(Creston) -- One of the state's winningest high school softball coaches is now a college head coach.
Former Murray head coach Danny Jensen has long admired the Southwestern Community College while compiling 828 wins 25 miles away.
"For a 66-year-old guy to come out of retirement for something like this is pretty cool," Jensen said.
Jensen spent 40 years in the dugout at Murray before retiring after the 2019 season. He admits returning to the third-base box was a tough choice.
"I was (enjoying retirement)," he said. "I spent three or four days with my daughters and wife. Nowhere was there a negative thought. I felt like maybe this was it. In full transparency, I felt some compassion for these girls."
While it wasn't an easy choice to come back, Jensen said he also missed the game.
"Sitting on the bucket inside the fence is a lot different than being outside the fence," he said.
Tessa Otto -- current Murray head coach and a former SWCC player -- will rejoin Jensen as an assistant. Otto served as a trusty assistant under Jensen before replacing him in 2019.
"That came about after they started contacting me," Jensen said. "We got to talking, and I said I would do this if they bring Coach Otto on board."
The Spartans were 28-33-1 in 2020-21, but Coach Jensen says there's a lot about his team to like.
"Looking over the roster, 14 new kids are coming in," he said. "Of these 14 new ones, almost all of them were on the honor roll. I think they are going to be good-quality kids, and some of them have some pretty amazing stats."
Jensen hopes to use some of the lessons he learned at the high school level.
"I don't want to over-coach them," he said. "I want to build the team, the teamwork and manage it. An ideal first year will be to stick together. We are going to spend a lot of the fall building teamwork. We are going to be competitive. We didn't come to be non-competitive. We will get after it. I think you'll see an exciting brand of softball. We are really looking forward to that first year."
