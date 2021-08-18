(Creston) -- Former Murray coach Danny Jensen has been named the new head softball coach at Southwestern Community College.
Jensen coached 40 years of high school softball, compiled 828 wins and was inducted into the Iowa Softball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015.
Jensen retired from his position from Murray following the 2019 campaign. He replaces former SWCC Coach Casey-May Huff, who recently resigned.
His longtime assistant coach and current Murray head coach -- Tessa Otto -- will serve as an assistant.
KMA Sports hopes to have more information regarding Jensen's return in the near future.