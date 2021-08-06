(KMAland) -- A former regional college basketball player has signed a professional contract to play in the NFL.
Michael Jacobson, who played collegiately at Nebraska and Iowa State, has signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Jacobson averaged 7.4 points per game for Nebraska from 2015 to 2017 before transferring to Iowa State, where he averaged 9.5 points per game and shot 51.1 percent from the field in 67 games.
Jacobson's last competitive football game was at Waukee High School in 2014 where he caught 26 passes for 380 yards and six scores. He held a football scholarship offer to Iowa State, but decided to pursue a basketball career.
The Seahawks reportedly signed Jacobson to play tight end.