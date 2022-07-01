Teddy Allen
Photo: New Mexico State Athletics

(Denver) -- Former Nebraska guard Teddy Allen has signed a Summer League contract with the NBA's Denver Nuggets. 

Allen, who played high school basketball at Boys Town, played for Nebraska in the 2020-21 season. Allen’s college career also featured stops at West Virginia, Wichita State, Western Nebraska Community College and New Mexico State.

Allen shined at New Mexico State last year with 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Allen led the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament and was the 2022 WAC Player of the Year.

