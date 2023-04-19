Garrett Grice
Photo: Virginia Athletics

(Ames) -- Iowa State wrestling gained a commitment from Garrett Grice on Wednesday. 

Grice comes to Ames from Virginia, where he spent last season. 

Grice was a four-time state champion at Bellevue East. 

