(Ames) -- Iowa State wrestling gained a commitment from Garrett Grice on Wednesday.
Grice comes to Ames from Virginia, where he spent last season.
Grice was a four-time state champion at Bellevue East.
Thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 4:47 pm
(Ames) -- Iowa State wrestling gained a commitment from Garrett Grice on Wednesday.
Grice comes to Ames from Virginia, where he spent last season.
Grice was a four-time state champion at Bellevue East.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.