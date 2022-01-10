(KMAland) -- Former Nebraska star Zach Wiegert and retired Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel were selected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday as part of a 20-member class.
Wiegert played for the Huskers from 1991 to 1994 and was a unanimous First-Team All-American in 1994, as well as an Outland Trophy winner. The three-time All-Big Eight selection played a hand in four conference titles for Nebraska and their 1994 national championship. He is the 20th Husker player in school history to be elected into the National Football Foundation's Hall of Fame.
Pinkel coached 15 seasons at Missouri with a 118-73 record and retired as the school's winningest coach in program history. His teams posted five final top-20 rankings. Pinkel also coached at the University of Toledo and has a career record of 191-110-3.
View the full release from the NFF here.