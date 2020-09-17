(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda athletic department added a familiar face to KMAland this summer.
Former Nishnabotna multi-sport standout Chad Blank recently finished his college education at Briar Cliff and was hired by Clarinda as its new head boys track coach.
“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Blank told KMA Sports in June. “I’m really ready to get in there and build on what (Coach Dave Carper) had and make a great team.”
Coach Carper retired from Clarinda after 42 years of coaching and teaching and leaves some heavy shoes to fill.
“He’s had some really great teams in the past,” Blank said. “I know they have a really young team right now, but it’s going to be great to build on what he’s built and grow as a team and program.”
Despite his youth, Blank has picked up plenty of experience in coaching and was a member of the Briar Cliff track team during his time at the school.
“Due to injuries, I actually transitioned into a coach last year at Briar Cliff, and that really helped,” Blank said. “I was able to coach alongside (former Atlantic head coach and Briar Cliff sprints coach) Jordan Mullen. He’s an absolute track genius, and I was able to pick his brain every day.”
Blank, who will also assist in boys basketball, coached junior high baseball in Hamburg and was the assistant Sidney baseball coach in the recent past. He’s also had plenty of mentors during his life in the coaching business.
“Coach (Blair) Holman for sure,” he said. “From day one, I always looked up to him for his intensity and his love for the game. Coach (Tommie) Lenhart was an amazing track coach and very knowledgeable. There are so many. If there’s one thing I can take from all of them, it’s that they brought energy to practice every day.”
Hear much more from Blank in his interview from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.