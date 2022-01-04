(Greenfield) -- Former Nodaway Valley athletic director David Huff has been selected as a Bruce D. Whitehead Distinguished Service Award winner by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrator's Association.
The award is presented annually to individuals within the NIAA membership in recognition of their service time, accomplishment and contributions to athletics.
Huff spent 26 years as an administrator, 15 of which were at Nodaway Valley. He played a key part in multiple athletic facility renovation and installations during his tenure and served as the Iowa High School Athletic Director Association's southwest district officer from 2003 to 2008.
View the full release from the NIAAA below.