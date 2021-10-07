(Sioux City) -- Former Palmyra, Nebraska standout Drew Bessey is the reigning Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
The Morningside senior joined Thursday’s Upon Further Review following his strong performance against Midland.
“We just had a good game plan,” Bessey told KMA Sports. “We knew their quarterback was just going to throw it up there, and we had to go up there and make plays on 50-50 balls.”
Bessey had two interceptions in the first half and finished the game with five tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in what amounted to a 59-14 win for the Mustangs. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety now has 13.0 tackles and the two picks in four games this season.
“My freshman and sophomore year, I was backup to (Klayton) Nordeen and Deion (Clayborne),” Bessey said. “They really taught me a lot. Last year, I got into the starting role. I’m a free safety. I just roam around in the backfield and just be a ball hawk.”
Bessey has taken advantage of his opportunities, earning Second Team All-GPAC as a junior in 2020 and is well on his way to even more this season.
“I just had to wait for my time,” he said. “I knew Nordeen and Deion were phenomenal players. I just had to keep grinding, keep my head down and wait for my time to shine.”
Bessey and Morningside have done plenty of shining in the early going of the 2021 season. The Mustangs are off to a dominant 4-0 start and ranked No. 3 in the latest national NAIA poll.
“I love it here,” Bessey said. “I love the culture. I like all the guys and all the coaches. It’s a big old family here.”
Morningside is back in action on Saturday at Hastings. Listen to the full interview with Bessey from Thursday’s UFR below.