(Peru) -- Former Peru State player Gianfranco Garlobo has been hired as a full-time assistant baseball coach.
Garlbo, a native of Puerto Rico, graduated from Peru State in May 2019.
View the complete release from Peru State athletics linked here.
(Peru) -- Former Peru State player Gianfranco Garlobo has been hired as a full-time assistant baseball coach.
Garlbo, a native of Puerto Rico, graduated from Peru State in May 2019.
View the complete release from Peru State athletics linked here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.