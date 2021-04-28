(KMAland) -- Former Red Oak multi-sport standout Kyndal Kells recently finished a sterling freshman season with the Loras women’s soccer team.
The 5-foot-10 Kells helped the Duhawks to a 7-1 record, posting five shutouts as the team’s starting goalkeeper.
“It is a great feeling,” Kells told KMA Sports. “I wasn’t too sure as a freshman right off the bat, but I’d been fighting for a position and working hard at practice. My teammates were great, keeping the ball on the (other side of the field). I had a lot of help from my defense and offensive players.”
Due to the pandemic, the soccer season was shifted from the fall to the spring, and the NCAA canceled all Division III championships. However, the American Rivers Conference played a conference schedule that saw Loras finish second to Wartburg.
While the adjustment was difficult, Kells believes moving the season from the fall to a spring was a blessing in disguise for her.
“We had a lot of indoor practices, and coach was telling me the other day in our individual meeting he started seeing the change from the winter into the spring,” Kells said. “He was really impressed, and he wanted me in the game. I was shocked when he told me that first game I was going to start, but I got great teammates and they support me.”
Kells made seven starts, allowed just three goals and grabbed 15 saves while finishing the season with an .833 save percentage.
“Hard work, for sure,” Kells said about her growth. “Day in and day out, on and off the field, being a supportive teammate. Coach was really impressed with my all-around skill and hard work and dedication.”
With her freshman season finished, Kells hopes the momentum will continue into the fall when she begins her second year with the program.
“I’ll be working a lot this summer,” she said. “I’ll be working outside with my dad and with some of my goalkeeping drills. Just some fitness and keeping myself in the mindset of getting ready for the next season.”
Hear much more with Kells in the full interview from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.