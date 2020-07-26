(Richmond) -- Former Red Oak star and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Kate Walker has been named a graduate assistant coach for the Richmond women's basketball program.
Walker finished her basketball career at Bucknell in 2019 after being selected twice to the All-Patriot League team. She was also a team captain at Bucknell and two-time Patriot League All-Tournament Team selection.
The 2015 Red Oak graduate competed in state tournaments or meets with the Tigers in cross country, volleyball, basketball, track and tennis.