(KMAland) -- Former Rock Port standout Alivia Baucom is making up for lost time in her second year at Doane.
Baucom, who claimed state championships in the shot put and discus to close her Blue Jays career, was recently named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week. This comes after missing most of her first season with a serious ankle injury.
“It proves all the hard work I’ve been putting in after the injury (is paying off),” Baucom said. “We weren’t expecting much out of the indoor season, but I came back way sooner than expected. We’re rocking with it now.”
Baucom estimates she’s now throwing at about 90% health, which is an eye opener for any competitors that she may come across during the rest of her career.
“The hardest part (is the mental side),” Baucom said. “I know the form is there and everything else, but the hardest part is wondering if (an injury) is ever going to happen again. I’m starting to get over that now and getting more comfortable in the ring. It takes some time, but I’m getting back there.”
The GPAC weekly award came after Baucom won the shot put at the Central Nebraska Challenge with a throw of 13.57 meters. The throw met the NAIA’s automatic qualifying standard. She also placed sixth in the discus at the meet.
“I was not happy with my discus actually,” Baucom said. “I just didn’t perform to my best, but it was just one meet. Shot put on the other hand, we competed at 8:00 at night. It was dark, everyone was tired from the track meet and I still pulled one out to win it all.”
Baucom sees her latest success as just another step in the right direction in her redemption story.
“I know I can shoot for 14.5 (meters),” she said. “I’m hoping to hit 15 eventually. That’s my goal.”
Baucom also hopes to continue to push forward in the discus and meet the automatic qualifying mark in that event.
“I have high standards for that,” she added. “I feel like I have a lot of potential. But I’m just grateful to have a season this year. I just want to perform to my best and show what I’m really capable of.”
Listen to much more with Baucom from Friday’s Upon Further Review below.