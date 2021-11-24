(Kansas City) -- Former Kansas City Royals star closer Wade Davis announced his retirement from baseball on Wednesday.
Davis, 36, was a three-time All-Star and key member of the 2015 World Series champion Royals. He spent the first four years of his 13-year career with the Rays before a trade to Kansas City.
With the Royals, Davis posted a 1.00, 0.94 and 1.87 ERA in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. He was traded to the Cubs before 2017 and then signed with Colorado prior to the 2018 season. He was reunited in Kansas City in the 2021 season, but he struggled with a 6.75 ERA.