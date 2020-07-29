(KMAland) -- Former Shenandoah athlete Chase Hiser did not get to finish his track career at Morningside in the fashion he had hoped. Instead, he will now take his eligibility relief and one final year to Grand View.
“I was getting excited for (the outdoor track and field season),” Hiser told KMA Sports. “I was one of few that stayed and kept training at Morningside and we were trying to be optimistic. All of a sudden, we were sitting in the (cafeteria), and we got the email. We all kind of sat there and had no words to say.”
Hiser was coming off an indoor season that he hoped would set him up for a big year in his final chance at outdoor.
“I bumped up and ran more of the 600s,” he said. “That really sets up well for the 400 hurdles, and I was really excited for the season I had. It really was setting me up well for outdoor.”
With the outdoor season lost, the NAIA allowed for eligibility relief. Hiser says he will be running cross country this fall, although the NAIA recently announced cross country championships have been moved to the spring. That would coincide with Hiser using his final year of outdoor track at his new school – Grand View.
“My brother was a graduate assistant at Grand View two years ago, so I know Grand View’s program,” Hiser said. “I was graduating from Morningside, and they don’t have a graduate program I was looking into. I just texted (Coach Jerry Monner), he called me that day and the rest is history.”
You can hear much more from Hiser in the full interview linked below.