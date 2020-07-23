(KMAland) -- Former Shenandoah head softball coach Todd Merical is being honored as the 2020 softball recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award.
Merical, who is now the Johnston head softball coach, will be honored prior to the start of the Class 5A state championship game on Thursday of next week in Fort Dodge.
The award honors a coach that has “demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.”
View the complete release from the IGHSAU linked here.