(Seward) -- Former Shenandoah standout Delanie Voshell has shook off ankle surgery to provide solid contributions to Concordia softball.
The Bulldogs sophomore is happy to focus on the outfield exclusively after spending much of her prep career with the Fillies as a two-way player.
“I definitely enjoy the outfield more than I did pitching,” Voshell told KMA Sports. “It’s a lot more relaxed, I guess you could say.”
Voshell’s journey to Concordia — an NAIA school out of the Great Plains Athletic Conference located in Seward, Nebraska — came after a one-year stint at Des Moines Area Community College.
“I went to DMACC my freshman year and about two weeks into practice I got hurt,” Voshell explained. “I was out all year and ended up having surgery in March and had to do all the recovery stuff.”
While simply observing practices and games was hardly any fun for Voshell, she does say that her time spent just watching helped her in a number of ways.
“I still learned a lot from the great coaches and teammates there,” she said. “It was nice to observe more because I still got to learn how they compete and how they do their role in the outfield. It was a really good experience at DMACC, and it really made me appreciate the game even more.”
Now that Voshell is fully recovered from her ankle injury and surgery, she has made an impact on a Bulldogs team going through a rebuilding phase under first-year head coach Brock Culler. Voshell has played in 32 games this season and is hitting .267 with five doubles and a home run.
“Fielding-wise, it’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve had a couple diving plays, so seeing all my hard work pay off with that has been really rewarding. At the plate, I started out pretty hot. That’s kind of died down a little bit, but we’re going to get back to where we started.”
As a team, Concordia has struggled to gain footing in the GPAC with a 1-9 record in the league and a 12-21 mark overall.
“It’s been fun getting to learn under (Coach Culler) and learn his ways of playing the game,” she said. “He’s definitely a great coach and going to do great things with this program. I’m excited for the years going forward. We should have won a couple more games than we have, but we’re learning and getting better everyday. It’s been a lot of fun so far.”
Listen to much more with Voshell in the full audio interview embedded below.