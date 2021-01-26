(KMAland) -- Former Shenandoah star Kealey Anderson has been named the ICCAC Volleyball Athlete of the Week.
Anderson had 17 kills and 11 digs for Iowa Central in their meeting with Kirkwood.
View the complete release from ICCAC linked here.
