(KMAland) -- Former Shenandoah star Logan Hughes has just finished up her first season with Wayne State.
Following a transfer from Missouri Western, Hughes started in all 24 games and averaged 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.
“I really enjoy both basketball and academics here,” Hughes told KMA Sports. “Basketball-wise, I feel like I was able to fit the style of play better here and just the way I was able to bond with the teammates, my coaches, I love it here.”
The Wildcats ended up with a 9-15 overall record and were 6-14 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. However, the team was filled with youth and will bring all but one player back.
“A lot of the games we lost were really tough, tight losses,” Hughes said. “I feel like having those close games allowed us to come together more as a team. We were able to figure out our weaknesses and strengths and try to use our strengths more. We have a lot coming back, so starting off strong will be a big thing for us, both in games and in the season. Once we do that, we’ll increase that record.”
One of Hughes’ biggest individual highlights was a 26-point performance during a game with Winona State on February 5th. Hughes did it in 29 minutes and made five of her eight three-point attempts.
“I don’t know what it was,” she said. “I felt it during warmups, and it just felt normal. I loved it. I was feeling it.”
Hughes’ ability to find that rhythm, she believes, simply comes with belief from her coaches and consistent playing time.
“Consistency was kind of a big thing I was looking for,” she added. “Because of the consistency, I was able to play more like I know how to and overall it was a great experience.”
