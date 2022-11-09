(KMAland) -- Former Sidney standout and Fort Hays State libero Jaden Daffer has been named All-MIAA Honorable Mention.
Daffer ranked sixth in the MIAA with an average of 4.66 digs per set, the best season average by a Fort Hays player in five years.
Also of note, Johnson-Brock alum and Nebraska-Kearney middle blocker Fallon Stutheit was named an honorable mention.
Northwest Missouri State’s Alyssa Rezac and Amy Woerth were both honored with major league awards.
Rezac was picked as the MIAA Player of the Year while Woerth was tabbed as the Coach of the Year in the conference. The Bearcats also received First-Team All-MIAA honors for Rezac, Jaden Ferguson, Avery Kemp and Payton Kirchhoefer and honorable mention to Abby Brunssen, Kyah Luhring and Kirsten Ford.
