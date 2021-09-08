(KMAland) -- Former Sidney standout runner Noah Jorgenson is into his sophomore cross country season at Central College and already has a win under his belt.
Jorgenson ran to a win at his team’s opener last weekend, running a 19:56.3 on a 6,000-meter course to take the championship.
“It was really good,” Jorgenson told KMA Sports. “I’m super excited, mainly for our team. I think we’re going to surprise some people this year. We packed up really well early, and our spread one through four was 20 or 25 seconds. That’s what you want to see early.”
The opening race of Jorgenson’s second year in college comes after being named the Newcomer of the Year at Central after a strong debut season.
“I thought it went well,” Jorgenson said of his freshman season. “We had a full cross country season without regionals and nationals. In track, we had an indoor and outdoor season. I know a lot of people from other divisions didn’t have that, so I was blessed to have that. I think I grew a lot as a runner and as an athlete.”
Jorgenson says some of his big highlights from his freshman season included a strong finish at the American Rivers Conference cross country meet and running a 1:52 personal-best in the 800 during track season.
“I like to say that when it matters I’m going to be there,” he said. “That’s my goal for anything, and I felt really good with (the ARC XC performance). That’s probably the first 8K where I felt really good and smooth.”
A year older and a year more accustomed to the rigors of collegiate athletics, Jorgenson says he has his sights set on a big sophomore campaign.
“For cross country, I just want to be top 15 in the conference,” he said. “In track, I have some really big goals. I want to say I’m a track runner at heart. That’s what I love to do. Eventually, I want to break 1:50 in the 800. I went 1:57 to 1:52 last year, so that’s a pretty good trajectory. In the mile, I want to break 4:15ish indoor and 3:52 or 3:54 (in the 1500 outdoor).”
Jorgenson is back in action this Saturday at the Les Duke Invitational in Grinnell.