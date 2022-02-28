(KMAland) -- Former Sidney standout Noah Jorgenson collected three All-American Rivers Conference honors at the league’s indoor track & field meet this weekend.
Jorgenson ran for the first-place 4x800 meter relay team, finished second in the 800 and was on the second-place distance medley relay team.
Other former KMAlanders that received all-conference honors were Becca Simpson (Conestoga), Bella Hogue (Conestoga) and Maddie Moran (Johnson County Central). Simpson, now at Buena Vista, was first in the shot put and third in the weight throw while Hogue — a Nebraska Wesleyan sophomore — was second in the 400 meters and third in the 4x400.
Moran, also at Nebraska Wesleyan, claimed a first-place finish in the 60 meters. View the complete release from the ARC linked here.