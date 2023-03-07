(KMAland) -- Former Sioux City West and Bishop Heelan Catholic star Tim Hatchett has been elected to the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame.
Hatchett was a two-time all-state wing that spent two seasons with Sioux City West and one with Heelan during the 1980s. Hatchett topped 1,000 career points in his three-year career, leading Heelan to a No. 1 ranking in 1986.
Also, former Iowa State big man Jared Homan and former Drake standout Matt Woodley are in this year’s class.
