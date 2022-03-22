(KMAland) -- Former Southeast Warren standout wrestler Brady Kyner just wrapped up a stellar career at Wartburg.
Kyner, a two-time state finalist with the Warhawks, finished fifth at the Division III Wrestling Championships, helping the Knights to a national team title.
“(Wartburg) has definitely changed my life and something that has set me up for my future,” Kyner told KMA Sports. “Whatever I do, I’m going to do it great because of the people around me and the people I’ve met.”
Kyner says his time at Wartburg has been a bit of a rollercoaster with injuries slowing him at times, but he had a pair of strong finishes in his last two years, grabbing a national runner-up and a fifth-place finish.
“I had to take a step back to take a step forward,” he said. “This year was amazing. I’ve always wanted to be a part of a team national championship and be a contributor to the history Wartburg has.”
The Knights claimed the national championship with 79 points, finishing one point clear of Wabash College.
“We weren’t doing it for ourselves,” Kyner said. “We did it for our community, our boosters and our family at Wartburg. We went 14-1 on the first day, and then we were 1-5 in the semifinals. We were hurting. We were trying to regroup. We had some great coaches, and our guys decided we were going to do it for ourselves and for our families. That’s what it took.”
Along with success on the mat, Kyner is a multi-time NWCA Scholar All-American, and his work on and off the mat should pay off in his future.
“Right now, I’m selling trucking insurance in Waverly,” he said. “My future is kind of unknown right now. It’s kind of fun not knowing but trusting in what I’ve done to open up opportunities. I’ve had some coaches reach out for some coaching opportunities and definitely would love to get into some coaching and possibly run my own club someday.
“Right now, I’m focused on finishing school and then planning out the opportunities that I have on the table.”
Listen to the full interview with Kyner linked below.