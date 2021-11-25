(Gretna) -- A former KMAland coach recently completed an impressive turnaround and led his new team to a state championship.
Mike Kayl -- who spent nine seasons as a coach in various sports at St. Albert -- is now the head coach at Gretna and recently led the Dragons to the Class A state title on Tuesday night in a 7-3 win over Omaha, Westside.
"It was a heckuva ball game," Kayl said. "I'm very proud of our coaches and kids. We were fortunate to get it done. It was quite the experience."
The win came with some dramatics. Westside drove deep into Gretna territory in the waning moments, but the Dragons turned them away at the goal line for the program's first state championship.
"It was a defensive battle," Kayl said. "We knew both defenses were good. It was a heckuva way to end a ballgame from two teams that left it on the field. The defense came home for us."
The Dragons' defense shined in the postseason and held their final three opponents -- Elklhorn South, Omaha North and Westside -- to 10 total points. The defensive dominance came after surrendering 42 points to Lincoln East in the postseason opener.
"Our defense has been solid all year," Kayl said. "Lincoln East was a different monster, so we ran a different defense. We just went back to what we did the rest of the year and let the kids play. It worked for us the whole season and worked for us in the playoffs."
Gretna avenged their only loss of the season when they ousted Elkhorn South in the state quarterfinals.
"It put things back in perspective," Kayl said about the loss. "We didn't play a good first half the first time but didn't play a good second half. From then on, we played better in the second half and finished games like we didn't do on that night. We just had to step back and see the things we needed to correct. It panned out for us."
The state championship comes in the Dragons' fourth year in Class A, which coincides with Kayl's tenure as head coach. They were constant contenders in Class B but had some growing pains when they moved to A, going 3-6 in 2018 and 2019 before compiling a 6-2 record in 2020.
"It's a tribute to our kids, coaches and community," Kayl said. "It took some patience when we moved up to Class A. We had to learn how things worked at Class A. Each year, we learned and used the offseason to get better. We just stuck with the process, and it paid off."
The Dragons were perennially among the top teams in Class B. He hopes they can do the same in Class A.
"The program has always had good support," he said. "But everyone is super excited. Hopefully, we can build off that, stay hungry and work to get back to that point."
Kayl credits his experiences at St. Albert under state championship-winning head coaches Jim Duggan and Kevin Culjat as instrumental in his coaching career.
"A big part of my success was my experience at St. Albert," he said. "I loved that school, the guys I got to coach with, and the people I worked with."
Check out the full interview with Coach Kayl below.