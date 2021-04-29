(Fort Dodge) -- Former St. Albert star setter Alesha Johnson has just finished up a huge sophomore season at Iowa Central.
The Tritons sophomore averaged nearly 11 assists per set, landing the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year and NJCAA First-Team All-American honors.
“I knew coming into the season we were limited on games so almost every game had to be a perfect game if you’re a setter,” Johnson told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “That’s not the case, usually, but I was just trying to better the ball and couldn’t have many negative thoughts this season. It worked out.”
Along with Second-Team All-American Kealey Anderson – a Shenandoah graduate – Johnson helped the Tritons to the NJCAA National Tournament, where they finished third.
“Going into the national tournament we had multiple talks with the AD and the coaches,” Johnson said. “Our AD said, ‘you be you.’ The team just needed to be themselves because we knew we could (play well). We knew every game could be the last so we tried to go for it.”
Like Anderson, Johnson says she will take advantage of the eligibility relief granted by the NJCAA and return next season.
“We actually have a really good majority of the girls coming back,” she said. “I know all of us are hungry and the girls coming in are hungry as well. I know everybody is super excited, and it’s going to be a tough year. We’re going to have double the amount of games, and it’ll be very exciting.”
