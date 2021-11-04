(Maryville) -- Former St. Albert standout Teagan Blackburn has earned All-MIAA honors along with five of her teammates and her head coach Marc Gordon.
Letycia Bonifacio and Kaylie Rock were both picked to the first team while Madi McKeever nabbed second team honors and Blackburn landed on the third team. Sydney Mueller and Sophie Cissell picked up honorable mention honors, and Coach Gordon was named the Co-MIAA Coach of the Year.
View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.