Teagan Blackburn, Northwest Missouri State
Photo: Northwest Missouri State athletics

(Maryville) -- Former St. Albert standout Teagan Blackburn has earned All-MIAA honors along with five of her teammates and her head coach Marc Gordon.

Letycia Bonifacio and Kaylie Rock were both picked to the first team while Madi McKeever nabbed second team honors and Blackburn landed on the third team. Sydney Mueller and Sophie Cissell picked up honorable mention honors, and Coach Gordon was named the Co-MIAA Coach of the Year.

View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.