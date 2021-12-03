(KMAland) -- Former St. Albert standout setter Alesha Johnson has wrapped up an incredible career at Iowa Central and is currently weighing multiple options for her next stop.
On Friday’s Upon Further Review, KMA Sports caught up with the former Saintes setter, who was recently honored as an NJCAA First Team All-American.
“I got a lot of great awards (last season),” Johnson said. “I really didn’t know what was going to happen. Our team is great, and it seems like in the conference and in the NJCAA all the teams really picked it up.”
Johnson also picked it up, leading the Tritons to a 42-3 record and a fourth-place finish in the national tournament. That was about eight months after pushing her team to a 22-4 record and a third place finish in her true sophomore season.
Johnson averaged 10.83 assists and 2.30 digs per set this past season and had averages of 10.86 assists and 2.81 digs in the truncated spring season. As a freshman, Johnson also contributed 8.19 assists and 2.48 digs per set. In all, it will go down as one of the most prolific setting careers in Iowa Central history.
“It’s very special,” Johnson said. “I know the coaches are very excited and have high expectations. I knew this team was going to be good, but coming in I had no idea I would be a big part of the team. There was a lot of competition for the setter spot, especially my freshman year. I wasn’t expecting to start, but it was kind of one of those decisions where I loved the (Iowa Central) program and the school.”
Johnson goes on to say when she originally decided to play at Iowa Central she wasn’t sure she wanted to play volleyball for four years. Her success, the team success and the continued improvement along the way, though, has led her to the point where she will finish her collegiate career playing volleyball.
“Definitely mindset is different,” she said of her improvements. “Every year you play with different girls, so you have to come in with a different attitude. This year, I kind of stepped back. I didn’t want to be controlling, and it was kind of like a relaxing, fun year.”
Johnson saw plenty of recruiting interest with two years of eligibility remaining. While she isn’t quite ready to reveal the choice for her next stop, she did give some insight into the process of choosing a school.
“Every school I went and looked at has been great,” she said. “It’s kind of a rush. I’m leaving here at semester and transferring in the spring so it’s very frustrating trying to find tour times and all of that. With any of the programs, talking to the coaches have been great. Just seeing the way they coach.”
Johnson says she has made a decision, but she is withholding the choice until Monday at 1:00 PM.
“Coming off junior college, it’s very hard to go to another place and think it’s going to be the same,” she said. “(Iowa Central) Coach (Sara) Horn has been one of the nicest coaches I’ve never been around. I’m ready for the aggressive or the nice coach. The main thing I’m looking for in a school is that they have a good transfer atmosphere. I just hope to fit in to their team.”
Listen to much more with Johnson from Friday’s UFR linked below.