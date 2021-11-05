(St. Louis) -- Former St. Albert standout Makenna Shepard has been picked to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team.
The Drake freshman was picked as a midfielder on the team after posting three goals and two assists over 19 matches. Shepard made 15 starts in her debut season.
Drake’s Libby Helverson was picked to the First Team All-MVC while Northern Iowa’s Sandra Thiman, Ashley Harrington and Lauren Heinsch and Drake’s Emma Nagel were tabbed to the second team.
Honorable mention honors went to Drake’s Kelsie Stone and Lily Overstreet and UNI’s Johnnie Hill. Joining Shepard on the All-Freshman Team is UNI’s Siri Ott.
View the complete release from the MVC linked here.