(KMAland) -- Former Tri-Center standout and recent Cornell College graduate Allison Eikenberry is the Midwest Conference nominee for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Eikenberry, who graduated with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average and earned bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and molecular biology and chemistry, is now attending the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill while pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
The NCAA Woman of the Year, which will be revealed in the fall, was established in 1991 and honors female college athletes that have recently graduated and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership.
“I honestly don’t know that much about it,” Eikenberry told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “It seems to pull in both performance in your sport and in the classroom and other things you’ve done in your college career. It’s a cumulative (award) of who you are as a student and an athlete at the school. I’m definitely very honored.”
Eikenberry certainly checks all the boxes for the award. She was a 2021 CoSIDA First Team Academic Volleyball All-American, a member of the Tri Beta Biology Honor Society and a recipient of Cornell’s ACS Undergraduate Award for both Analytical Chemistry and Physical Chemistry.
The former T-C star was a Midwest Conference Elite 20 Award winner for the highest GPA among postseason volleyball participants in 2020 and has been an all-academic all-conference honoree three times.
“The professors at my school did a great job of helping every student get what they need to succeed,” Eikenberry said. “I definitely felt very supported and felt like my professors understood that I had a lot of stuff going on. They made my classes a lot more doable. It was definitely challenging, but their support really helped.”
Eikenberry was also a major contributor for three MWC champions and two national qualifiers in volleyball. She was a First Team All-MWC as a junior and second team as a sophomore.
“It was really great (playing for Cornell),” she said. “My first two years we made it to the national tournament, and then we won conference every year that we actually had a conference season. It was a pretty exciting team to be on.”
Possibly one of the more disappointing parts of Eikenberry’s time at Cornell was an abbreviated senior season that didn’t include a full conference schedule and was just five matches long.
“It was disappointing, but at the same time, I was trying to be grateful for any chance I could get on the court,” Eikenberry said. “It was completely out of my control. There was nothing I could do to change it, so I was appreciative of the time that we did get. In the grand scheme of life, the friendships I made were going to be way more important than how many games I got to play.”
