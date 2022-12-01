(KMAland) -- Former Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central head baseball coach Lee Toole is a member of the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class for 2022.
Toole was the National High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 2011 and has been the Iowa Coach of the Year four times. Toole finished his career with 909 wins, ranking eighth all-time on the coach’s wins list for the state of Iowa.
Toole guided Thomas Jefferson to the 1993 state championship in Class 4A and reached the state tournament three other times at Lewis Central.
View the complete release from the NHSBCA linked here.