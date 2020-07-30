(KMAland) -- Former multi-sport Treynor athlete Kayla Chapman had to make a difficult decision recently to end her basketball career.
Chapman, who redshirted this past season at Northwest Missouri State, has been struggling through a knee injury.
“It turned out I really have no cartilage in my knee,” Chapman told KMA Sports. “They wanted to do this big procedure, and I told them I was not ready to get a big surgery done.”
Chapman says they tried to rehab the knee during the season, and she received platelet-rich plasma therapy injections in the knee with hopes it would heal without surgery.
“That didn’t do much for me,” she said. “That brought me to the decision of if I could do basketball or not. I just had to think about what my life would be like in 10 to 20 years from now and how my knee would be.”
That’s when the ultra-competitive Chapman decided that she was going to move on from competing in the sport.
“Probably one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” she said.
Even while her basketball career appears to be coming to an end, Chapman says she is looking into remaining with the Northwest Missouri State team in some capacity.
“I loved all my coaches and teammates (at Northwest),” she added. “I love being around the team and the girls. I was learning so much from the coaches and my fellow teammates.”
Listen to much more with Chapman in the complete interview linked below.