(Maryville) -- Former Treynor standout Tori Castle is a member of just the third national championship-qualifying women’s cross country team in Northwest Missouri State history.
Castle, who was a standout multi-sport athlete with the Cardinals, provides depth for the history-making Bearcats.
“It’s been a very exciting year,” Castle told KMA Sports. “We had high hopes at the beginning of the year. We were close to qualifying for nationals last year, so coming back this year we were really excited for what the year could bring.”
The Bearcats placed third in the MIAA on November 5th before a seventh-place finish at the NCAA Central Region Championships in Joplin, Missouri.
“We knew that we had an outside shot of getting into nationals, but we really weren’t for sure,” Castle said. “Monday, about 4:30, our coach texted us and said that we got in. That was really exciting. All the girls are super excited, and it’s a great opportunity.”
After Saturday’s run in Joplin, Castle and her team sat on the bubble, awaiting the news from the NCAA.
“(Coach) let us go home for Thanksgiving break,” Castle explained. “We were all separate and at home. I was just sitting at home when I found out, so it was kind of a weird moment finding out without your teammates. But it was all really cool. We were all texting each other, and it was super exciting.”
The NCAA Division II National Championship meet will be held on Friday, December 2nd at University Place, Washington.
“I’m very excited to go to Seattle,” Castle said. “We’ll go down on Monday because it’s a festival year. All fall championships are held in Seattle at the same time. Volleyball is there. Soccer is there. All the fall sports. It’s kind of a whole week event that is really exciting and really fun.”
Castle posted a 23:26.2 at the NCAA Central Region Meet after a PR of 23:16.8 at the MIAA Championships.
“I felt pretty good this year,” she said. “It’s always fun to see how you can improve throughout the years. It’s fun to look back on high school to see how much I’ve improved.
“This year, I started a little slow. Usually, we start summer training right away in May, and I had to start a little late because I was dealing with some injuries. Being able to progress at the right time and do my best when it really matters is what is important. I’m excited to see what this course is like and hoping for another PR.”
Listen to much more with Castle from Wednesday’s UFR below.