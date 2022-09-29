(KMAland) -- Former Treynor standout Emma Flathers is coming off a big week that saw her pick up Iowa Community College Athletic Conference honors.
Flathers was named the ICCAC Division II Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week while averaging 10.93 assists per set.
“The setter that started the season actually broke her nose,” Flathers told KMA Sports. “Thankfully, she’s recovered now and is back, but I played in two tournaments last week. The one in Kansas this past weekend is what really had me going. I felt like that is the one that I showed my ability the best in.”
Flathers, who was a third team all-state choice from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in her senior year, says the success wasn’t all that surprising due to the opportunities she had received in practice.
“We only have two setters,” she said. “We get a chance to work a lot on connections, and we both get a lot of reps in practice, which is nice for those types of situations.”
Flathers ability to stay ready and have success immediately is something new for her, given she didn’t spend much time as a reserve during her time at Treynor.
“That was definitely an adjustment,” she said. “That’s something I’m still working on and dealing with. I still get opportunities to play, which is nice, but it’s been an adjustment.”
Moving forward, Flathers says she hopes to continue to get those opportunities while also working on adjusting to the quicker tempo of the collegiate ranks.
“The blocks are bigger and faster,” she added. “You have to split the blocks a lot better than you would in high school. Just adapting to that and learning how to adjust to that is big. I think I’ve done a decent job so far, but there’s always room to improve with that type of stuff.”
The 14-8 Bears continue their schedule this upcoming weekend at their home invitational. Listen to the full interview with Flathers below.