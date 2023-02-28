Sydni Huisman
Photo: Dan L. Vander Beek

(KMAland) -- Former Treynor standout and Central College senior Sydni Huisman has been named the American Rivers Softball Pitcher of the Week.

Huisman threw 11 2/3 innings of scoreless ball last week, allowing just one hit, striking out six and walking one during a 1-0 win over Webster. She followed by giving up just one hit and striking out five against just one walk over six innings the next day in a win over the University of the Ozarks.

View the complete release from Central College athletics linked here.

