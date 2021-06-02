(Cedar Falls) -- Former Treynor standout and Northern Iowa’s Noel James has been named to the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.
Nominees for the Scholar-Athlete team must have placed in the top eight of an individual event or top three in a relay event at the Indoor or Outdoor MVC Championships, maintain a 3.3 GPA and be at least a sophomore in academic and athletic standing.
James carries a 3.99 GPA and has a major in Communications Disorders. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.