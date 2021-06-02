Noel James
Photo: UNI Athletics

(Cedar Falls) -- Former Treynor standout and Northern Iowa’s Noel James has been named to the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.

Nominees for the Scholar-Athlete team must have placed in the top eight of an individual event or top three in a relay event at the Indoor or Outdoor MVC Championships, maintain a 3.3 GPA and be at least a sophomore in academic and athletic standing.

James carries a 3.99 GPA and has a major in Communications Disorders. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.