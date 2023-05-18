(Pella) -- Former Treynor star Sydni Huisman is in her senior season at Central College and preparing for the NCAA Tournament. While the excitement around the tournament is in full bloom, the long road to this point has had plenty of ups and downs.
The 2020 and 2021 seasons were impacted by COVID-19 while the 2022 season was truncated due to a torn ACL in Huisman’s knee.
“It’s kind of been an abnormal last three years for our team and for me,” Huisman admitted. “We finally have that normal season and have the pitching staff that we do. As staff members, we complement each other really well, and that has really helped our success this year.”
Central enters the tournament, which begins later Thursday in Pella, at 31-9 overall and with a slew of KMAland talent leading the way. Along with Huisman, Harlan alum Morgan Schaben is a key member of the pitching staff, Lewis Central grad Haley Bach is a star leadoff hitter and second baseman and former Mount Ayr power hitter Alexa Anderson has taken on a key pinch-hitting role.
“We joke all the time about (being from) Southwest Iowa,” Huisman said. “We have a lot of people from the eastern side of the state, so there are not too many of us. We are kind of out-numbered. Haley has been really great this year and has made huge improvements from her freshman to sophomore year.
“Morgan has been my pitching buddy since my freshman year. We were kind of rivals in high school and competed for a lot of the same accolades, and then we came here and pitched together. We’re very different in our pitching styles, so we complement each other really well. Alexa brings a great pinch-hitting bat and has to be ready at any moment to step in and get a key hit at anytime. I respect her greatly for that role as well.”
As for Huisman, she has a team-best 2.09 ERA and a 15-4 record in 22 appearances in the circle. She’s thrown 97 innings, struck out 65 and walked just 36 less than a year after undergoing surgery for her torn ACL.
“I tore it before the very first game of the season last year and had two options,” Huisman said. “To get surgery then or kind of play through it. I knew at that point we only had a two-person pitching staff, including myself and two others weren’t really ready for that role. I talked to my physical therapist, and I decided to try to strengthen it for a bit and pitch a little. I pitched about 30 innings and when the season was done I had surgery. I rehabbed and did sport-specific things to be ready for this season. It’s gone well and haven’t had any issues with it.”
The focus now, though, turns to trying to advance out of their home NCAA Regional. Huisman and her team will face Grinnell at 4:30 Thursday with Bethel (MN) and Wisconsin-La Crosse on the other side of the double elimination bracket.
“We’ve played (Grinnell and La Crosse) early in the season,” Huisman said of her team’s combined 3-0 record against the regional. “Teams develop and get better, though, so we’re not really looking past anybody, ever. Everybody comes to play in the postseason, and we know it’s going to be some of the best pitching we’ve seen. We really emphasize small-ball for our offense, getting one run at a time has kind of been a big philosophy this year. We really try to get the ball on the ground and get the baserunners moving because we’re really fast.”
If Central is able to advance out of their regional, the Super Regional round is next Friday and Saturday with the NCAA Division III Championships in Marshall, Texas from June 1st through 6th.
For Huisman, trying to advance as far as possible is her sole focus. However, there is a chance she could be back in the Central circle with two remaining years of eligibility.
“I’m kind of trying to live in the moment,” she said. “Obviously, we have those extra two years, so you never know.”
Listen to much more with Huisman in the audio file provided below.