(Maryville) -- Former Tri-Center standout Kaleb Harrison is coming back to the area. The former All-State choice announced recently he will play baseball at Northwest Missouri State next season.
“I went on some visits to some DIIs in Arkansas and then came up through Northwest,” Harrison said. “Coach (Darin Loe) seemed like a good guy. The campus is really nice, I know a lot of people there and the MIAA is a great Division II (conference) that would challenge me every day. Academically, it was also a good fit.”
Harrison’s road to Maryville has been quite the journey, complete with a pair of junior college programs and the unfortunate reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2018 alum started his career at Kansas City Kansas Community College before transferring to Des Moines Area Community College.
In his sophomore season at DMACC, Harrison played in 11 games and posted a .414 batting average before the season was canceled. Without many recruiting options, he decided on a second year at DMACC and a third year at the JUCO level.
“Obviously, academically that’s probably not the ideal situation,” he said. “My third year, we got to play a full season. It was a good time and a good decision. I wouldn’t have changed it.”
Making the move from a lifelong infielder to the outfield, Harrison beefed up on the power, smacking seven home runs, seven doubles and a triple while posting a .267/.442/.442 slash line in 172 at bats for the Bears.
“I’ve changed a lot as a player,” Harrison said. “At the plate, I was more of like a doubles and triples guy (in high school). In college, with velo getting up I couldn’t really be that guy. I wasn’t going to be stealing on elite arms, so I kind of just changed into more of a power guy. Hit a lot more doubles and home runs, but I struck out a little bit more than I would have liked to. Just kind of keep evolving and adapting with the game and the changes that come with it.”
With his future set in Maryville, Harrison can now turn his attention to making an early impact with a Northwest Missouri State program that went 13-26 overall and 11-22 in the MIAA this past season.
“I’d like to make an impact right away,” Harrison said. “I know there’s going to be a lot more competition. There’s going to be more talent on the team, just being at a DII. I also believe in my abilities, and I think I can step in right away.”
Listen to much more with Harrison from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.