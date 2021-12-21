(Sioux City) -- Former Tri-Center standout quarterback Bryson Freeberg just finished up a dream season as a contributor for the NAIA national champion Morningside.
Morningside finished a perfect 14-0 season this past Saturday in Durham, North Carolina with a 38-28 win over Grand View.
“It’s the longest season I’ve ever played,” Freeberg told KMA Sports. “Started in about August, and it was a great experience to go to North Carolina. Overall, just playing in that game, ESPN and all that, was a really great experience.”
The Mustangs are used to the success under head coach Steve Ryan, as they claimed their third undefeated national championship in the past four seasons.
“The first time I stepped on campus you could just feel the difference,” Freeberg said. “There’s a difference when you walk in a room. You have a higher standard, and you carry yourself a different way. Last year, we came up short in the national semifinals, but this year we wanted it. The mindset of every guy is to always believe.”
Freeberg was a record-setting quarterback at Tri-Center, but he has since switched positions to running back. The Morningside sophomore rushed 30 times this season for 104 yards, but he also took on an important role with special teams.
“We talked about how I could get on the field and make an impact,” Freeberg said. “I was able to see some playing time (at running back). It was a totally different position, and it was fun learning that. It was a great experience and a good switch for me.”
Freeberg played on the kickoff team during the national championship win and also found roles on the punt and kick return teams during the course of the season. Listen to much more with the former Tri-Center star in the full interview linked below.