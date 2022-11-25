(Waverly) -- Wartburg football will play in a Division III national second round game on Saturday and suiting up for the undefeated Knights are three former KMAlanders.
Underwood alum and freshman running back Joey Anderson is one of those. Anderson joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Friday to talk about a special season, the Wartburg program as a whole and learning behind a veteran backfield.
Anderson was a key part of Underwood’s success over the last several years, and it’s only right that he finds himself in another winning program.
“There’s a lot of similarities between (Wartburg and Underwood),” Anderson said. “It feels nice going from a successful team to another one. It’s just the guys. We’re all so close. When I got here, you could really see how everybody cares about each other.”
The 5-foot-7, 185-pound Anderson has found himself behind senior Hunter Clasen and junior Ben Bryant on the running back depth chart. Clausen has 1,261 yards rushing while Bryant has gone for 380. Anderson, though, has received some playing time in six games while rushing for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries.
Along the way, Anderson says that he has learned plenty from the two veteran backs and says they wasted “no time” in taking him under their wing.
“Right at the beginning, I remember the first two or three days, I was like ‘wow,’” he added. “Everything has to be so perfect (at practice). It’s kind of cool to be part of something where everybody wants it to be amazing. The coaches push you so hard. It’s a big jump (to college football), but I love it.”
Wartburg went 10-0 in the regular season and won the American Rivers Conference with an 8-0 record. They followed that up with a 14-6 win over Wisconsin-La Crosse last Saturday in their NCAA Playoffs opener.
“In game two or three, I got that same feeling from when I was at Underwood. I knew it was a really good team I was a part of. Everybody is so pristine about everything. It’s just like Underwood. Everybody is really, really good, and the more teams you play the more it proves you’re right.”
This week, Wartburg travels to Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota for their second round matchup. It’s scheduled for a 12:00 kickoff.
“They’re a tough team,” Anderson said. “They’ve got strong guys on the defensive line, and they have some pretty good backers. (The coaches) are working really hard and really confident in the scheme they developed. What we normally run should be difficult for them to handle, but we’ll just have to see.”
Two other KMAlanders are members of the Wartburg roster. Another Underwood alum Collin Brandt is a wide receiver and kicker while Lenox alum Devin Whipple is an offensive lineman.
Listen to the full interview with Anderson linked below.