(Council Bluffs) -- Former Underwood standout Landon Nelson will continue his football career at the Division I level with Louisiana Tech.
The center for Iowa Western’s national runner-up, Nelson signed with the Ruston, Louisiana school last week.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Nelson told KMA Sports. “Mid-year transfers have a pretty short window. Last week, (Louisiana Tech head coach) Sonny Cumbie called me, and it just kind of felt right. The next day was signing day, so I signed the papers.”
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Nelson says he decided to take a “shot in the dark” with Louisiana Tech, choosing to sign despite not getting the chance to visit the school.
“I stressed out a lot for a month in trying to figure out where I wanted to go out,” he said. “It was quick. It kind of sucks with how quick everything has happen to as a mid-year guy. It didn’t really give us a lot of time to take visits, but I feel really confident I made the best choice for me.”
Nelson came out of Underwood as a left tackle, but he quickly made the switch to a more suitable position for his size. He spent his first year at right guard and then moved to center this past season.
“Physically, it fits me better than any other position,” Nelson said. “It kind of worked out because there were a lot of things I needed to learn about football in the scheme and in the game. Being able to play center helped me understand all that and really helped me grow.”
The switch paid off, and he will likely have an opportunity to play center with Louisiana Tech in the coming years. Before he heads off to become a Bulldog, though, Nelson took the time to reflect on how far he came at Iowa Western.
“I met a lot of good friends and learned a lot about football,” he said. “I love the coaches at Iowa Western. They really changed my life in a way. I made the best decision of my life going there out of high school, and any kid that feels under-recruited out of high school should make the same.”
Listen to much more with Nelson from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.