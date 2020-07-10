(KMAland) -- Former Underwood multi-sport standout Lauren Shapcott had her collegiate track and field career come to an unceremonious end earlier this spring.
Shapcott was getting set for her sophomore year of throwing for Northwest Missouri State’s outdoor track team when the coronavirus pandemic hit and canceled the rest of the year.
“It was really disappointing,” Shapcott told KMA Sports. “I was excited for the discus season because that was my main event, but life goes on, I guess.”
Shapcott’s life will go on away from sports for the first time in her life. While she was competing as a Division II athlete, she was also busy putting together a brilliant academic career at Northwest.
Shapcott earned the distinguished Academic Excellence Award in posting a 4.00 grade point average this year.
“It’s pretty hard,” she admitted. “Our coaches are lenient. If we have a study session that we need to get to, they know that. They work around that, and we can have practice early or lift early.”
Shapcott was doing all of this as a radiologic sciences major, and she was doing so well that she’s been accepted into the radiography school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, ending her time at Northwest.
“My grandma was an X-ray tech, so I decided to go along that path,” Shapcott said.
For the former Underwood star, who was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball along with her successes in the throws, it’s a short career coming to an end. But it’s also one, she never really thought she was going to have.
“It was really a last-minute thing,” Shapcott said. “Being a five-sport athlete in high school, sports were a part of my life. I didn’t want to stop there, and I decided not to end it.”
With her athletic career now coming to an end, Shapcott says she doesn’t have a single regret in choosing this path.
“I think I would have had regrets if I didn’t do it,” she said. “I’m glad I did track, and it was able to balance well with academics. No regrets.”
Listen to the complete interview with Shapcott linked below.